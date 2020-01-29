The Democratic presidential primary is coming up in Virginia on March 3 and the last day to register to vote or provide a change of address to be able to vote in the primary is Feb. 10.
The last day to submit an absentee voting application to vote by mail is Feb. 25 while Feb. 29 is the last day to vote by absentee ballot in person, said Danville Registrar Peggy Petty.
Voters must present an acceptable form of photo identification before voting.
The Danville Registrar's Office is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and will be open during those hours Saturday, Feb. 29.
The office is located at 530 Main St., First Floor, Suite 100 (First Citizens Bank Building). For more information, call (434) 799-6560.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.