The Democratic presidential primary is coming up in Virginia on March 3 and the last day to register to vote or provide a change of address to be able to vote in the primary is Feb. 10.

The last day to submit an absentee voting application to vote by mail is Feb. 25 while Feb. 29 is the last day to vote by absentee ballot in person, said Danville Registrar Peggy Petty. 

Voters must present an acceptable form of photo identification before voting. 

The Danville Registrar's Office is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and will be open during those hours Saturday, Feb. 29.

The office is located at 530 Main St., First Floor, Suite 100 (First Citizens Bank Building). For more information, call (434) 799-6560.  

