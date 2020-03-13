Danville Community College has extended spring break for students through March 20 and will then transition to what it calls "alternative delivery methods" for classes March 23 through at least April 3, joining a growing list of schools taking precautions for the coronavirus.

Originally scheduled to end Friday, students will now have an extra week off from classes for spring break, the college announced Friday afternoon.

The campus remains open and personnel will report to work as normal, confirmed DCC spokesman Bobby Allen Roach. Faculty will return to work Monday.

Students are asked to contact their professors for class information and should check their email accounts regularly for updates, according to a statement.

All DCC-sponsored events are canceled through April 3.

