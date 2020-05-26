The shows will likely still go on, but there is no telling right now when that will be.
The performing arts industry of Danville, like so many other sections of society, is learning how to operate and adapt during the coronavirus pandemic. The most notable problem facing local theater and concert groups is the lack of an audience to perform in front of.
The public health crisis has forced theaters to cancel or postpone productions, push back concerts and put on hold all sorts of auditions and rehearsals. A lot of work has gone into planning these events only for the curtains to be dropped before they were ever drawn.
The Danville Harvest Jubilee announced earlier this month that all 2020 events and concerts were canceled, but it is far from the only entity making schedule changes.
“We are definitely disappointed,” said Russell Scruggs, the interim president of the Danville Concert Association, “but we do completely understand that the health of the community is more important than our performances.”
The DCA, Scruggs said, has already postponed two events scheduled for this fall — a visit from The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass band and a performance by The Acrobats of Tianjin, the latter of which had to be pushed to 2021 because the group said it could not leave its native China to travel to the United States.
As of right now, Scruggs said the performances by the Kaunas Symphony of Lithuania and a dance group have remained unchanged from their January and February 2021 dates, respectively, but he was uncertain if they would go on as planned.
At Smokestack Theatre Company, managing director Josh Lucia is experiencing similar concerns.
Lucia said Smokestack had a whole summer planned with shows and workshops, many of them geared toward children, but none of that is happening now. He is hopeful, though, that there will be an opportunity to keep the Ghosts and Gravestones history tour for the fall and the performance of “It’s a Wonderful Life” for around Christmas.
“It certainly is an inopportune time, but we’re making the most of it and calling it a break for some of us,” Lucia said.
In the absence of performances, Lucia said Smokestack has used the free time to further its relationship with the Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History, which recently allowed the group to move its office into a building on the museum’s campus on Main Street. Smokestack, a frequent tenant of the small auditorium on the museum’s main floor, plans to make minor renovations to its new space to include dressing rooms, costume storage and a green screen studio.
“We hope to be more of a permanent entity here at the museum and partner with them on a lot of stuff,” Lucia said.
On March 7, the Danville Symphony Orchestra held its Tribute to John Williams, the composer behind “Star Wars, “Jaws” and “Jurassic Park,” among other movies, and then rehearsed once for its May 9 Beethoven Extravaganza before having to take a break from gathering.
Desiree Shaffer, DSO president and principal percussionist, said the group plans to resume rehearsals on Sept. 1 for its Oct. 24 show, which could be the rescheduled Beethoven performance, as long as groups are allowed to gather and a venue is available.
“When this happened so suddenly, I think it took everybody by surprise, and there was a knee-jerk reaction to pull back and regroup,” Shaffer said. “I think for the fall, I’d like to think we can move forward in some form or another because it’s a shame to lose something like this in a time where so much is going on in our country and people need music.”
Because Smokestack is run by volunteers, it is not hurting financially in the sense that it has to pay its members. Rather, the show and event cancellations has limited the group’s ability to build a nest egg for future operations.
“We had some money-makers coming up that were going to help us progress,” Lucia said. “It takes money to do everything, from royalties to costumes to props.”
Similarly, the Danville Symphony Orchestra mostly consists of volunteer musicians. Shaffer said the organization is fortunate to be sustained by grants and donations from individuals, and she hopes to see that generosity continue once shows are permitted to come back.
“As the economy changes, that might affect people’s giving as well,” she said.
Both the Danville Concert Association and the Symphony Orchestra accept contributions through their websites.
Concerns abound whether the performing arts industry will return to some sense of normalcy once large groups are permitted again.
“We’re not sure if the public would even respond to performances until they see or are sure it’s safe,” Scruggs said. “There are so many things that are indefinite or up in the air.”
Lucia is optimistic, though, that the performing arts scene in Danville will endure. He noted that while most people have been stuck at home, they’ve turned to many different forms of art and entertainment.
“We’ve seen how this community comes together,” he said. “We have faith that when it comes time for us to start performing again that people will show up and support us.”
Parker Cotton reports for the Danville Register & Bee
