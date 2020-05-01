The legal end of skilled gaming machines was pending in Virginia. Then the economic fallout from the coronavirus forced government officials and lawmakers to rethink their strategy.
But in Danville, zoning questions – which have been a hurdle for skilled gaming machines for the past 10 months – will remain unanswered for a little longer, said Ken Gillie, community development director. The department is waiting on guidance from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority, the agency tasked with regulating the machines, before revisiting the zoning requirements.
“We are awaiting guidance from ABC on how they intend to interpret and enforce the statute,” Gillie explained in an email.
Virginia lawmakers approved a measure during their reconvene session that will allow skilled gaming machines, often referred to as “gray machines" because they seem to fall within a gray area of the law, to legally operate in the state through July 1, 2021. This comes with the stipulation that each machine be taxed at a rate of $1,200 a month to support a special COVID-19 fund.
Danville City Manager Ken Larking said that "it is my understanding" the city's annual share of that tax comes out to $1,728 per machine in the city, which equates to 12% of the overall per-machine rate.
The machines are a combination of video game and slot-machine, offering a payout based on how well the game is played and thus sidestepping gambling regulations because some degree of skill is involved.
A unanimous tip last summer led zoning officials to require dozens of Danville business operators – primarily convenience stores – to obtain special use permits to operate the machines in their facilities. Applications for those permits bounced around several different city boards for months and saw mixed results before leaders decided the best course of action would be to wait on the Virginia Assembly to rule on the games’ legality.
Several proposals were floated in Richmond, including one that would have taxed the machines at 35%. But state legislators elected to ban them outright instead in an effort to preserve profits from the Virginia Lottery.
As a result of the sudden and stark reduction in state revenue caused by the current coronavirus pandemic, the new measure allows the games to remain, but with heavy taxes and under regulations from the Virginia ABC.
Joel Rubin, spokesperson for Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment – a company that operates more than 7,000 skilled gaming machines across the state – said the company is pleased with the General Assembly’s decision to allow the games.
“We are happy that the Governor and legislature have chosen to tax and regulate us, which is what we have been requesting for quite a while,” he wrote in an email.
In Danville, two businesses received special use permits for the machines, while three others took their cases to the Board of Zoning Appeals, which ruled to allow them to operate the games without a permit. Appeals and injunctions filed by Assistant City Attorney Ryan Dodson filed civil appeals and injunctions against those three rulings by board of zoning appeals, but those cases have not yet been heard because of a judicial emergency declared by the Virginia Supreme Court that allows only emergency and some criminal cases to continue during the pandemic.
The rest of the applications have either been postponed or delayed, preventing those businesses from legally operating the machines in the meantime. At least one convenience store was criminally charged for continuing to operate them without a permit.
Kirpal Singh, who owns several of the convenience stores that operate the machines or are seeking permits to do so, declined to comment for this story.
“I have no comment for the newspaper,” he said.
Danville Planning Commissioner Harold Garrison said that he doesn't expect the taxation to change the way the planning commission views the applications for skilled gaming machines.
“Every single one of these cases has to be looked at individually," he said.
Rubin, when asked about the financial viability of the machines with a $1,200 tax imposed, said the company’s “plans are being put together.”
“Our goal remains to help our customers who are comprised of thousands of small businesses and maximize the amount of tax revenue we can generate for the Commonwealth,” he wrote.
The companies that make the gaming machines have different financing models. Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment, for instance, operates under a model that splits all profits after payouts to the player between the company, the operator and the owner of the business where the game is located.
“There are lots of discussions underway among the parties about how to manage the money and the payment of the fee to the state,” Rubin said.
In Pittsylvania County, electronic games and gaming machines – a category that includes games of skill and arcade-style games – are allowed, often without a special use permit. Emily Ragsdale, Pittsylvania County director of community development, said there are seven game parlors currently operating in the county.
According to current zoning ordinances, county businesses can operate skilled gaming machines without a special use permit under the B-2 designation, an umbrella district “for general business and commercial enterprise whereby the public shall require direct and frequent access, but which is not characterized by constant heavy trucking.”
Under the B-1 district, which is more limited, applicants would need a special use permit.
Despite having the B-2 designation, all of the county game parlors are currently supposed to be shuttered under Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order to close recreation and entertainment businesses amid the pandemic.
Singh has been charged with a class 1 misdemeanor for keeping Winner’s Circle Arcade, on U.S. 29, open after the executive order went into effect.
