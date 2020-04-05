Robin Marcato, the Danville woman who was tested for coronavirus on March 24, said she tested positive for COVID-19.
Marcato, 47, waited nearly two weeks for her test results, which she received Saturday.
She told the Danville Register & Bee on Sunday she is slowly getting her appetite back and hasn’t had a fever in two days.
“The main issue is I feel so weak,” she said via Facebook Messenger on Sunday. “Going from one room to another is exhausting.”
As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the Virginia Department of Health's website reported 12 cases of COVID-19 in Danville. Since the health department only discloses ages of patients, it's not known if Marcato is included in that group of 12.
“It was in my back, my hips, my hands, neck and feet,” she said in an interview on March 24. “I started to shake and my skin felt funny. I rarely, if ever, get fevers, so it was a huge warning sign.”
Her temperature soared from 99 to 103 within an hour, she said.
The Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday that 2,637 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19 and 51 have died.
