ROANOKE - A judge advised a Danville woman to no longer associate with dangerous people as he sentenced her to a year of probation for lying to a grand jury investigating gang violence.
“You need to stay away from those kinds of bad influences,” U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski told 27-year-old Shanicqua Latrice Coleman on Thursday in Roanoke federal court.
Prosecutors have said Coleman did not tell local police about events on Aug. 20, 2016, the night they said both the Rollin 60s Crips and Milla Bloods were involved in a shooting death at the Southwcyk Hills Apartments in Davnville. Christopher Motley died that night in a botched ambush meant for the leader of a gang.
Coleman denied knowing information about the shooting, even though three men that investigators had identified as Crips had earlier climbed into her apartment through a window carrying guns a short time after the shooting and were still present when police knocked on her door. When she appeared before a Charlottesville grand jury to discuss the matter in 2018, she lied under oath, court papers said.
The judge could have ordered Coleman to prison for her crime, a felony, but said he chose probation because Coleman pleaded guilty early on in the case, she is young and has no criminal record. In addition, prosecutors agreed probation was a good choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.