A Danville woman died following a Sunday-night wreck in Pittsylvania County that state police report went undiscovered for an hour.
A 2002 Lincoln Towncar was westbound on Waterlocked Road, a private drive located a tenth of a mile east of Smith Mountain Road, when it veered to the right and struck a log.
Although the wreck happened at roughly 9 p.m., it wasn't until a passerby spotted the car at 10 p.m. that authorities were notified, Virginia State Police report.
The driver - Lisa Ann Evans, 54 - died after being transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the wreck, state police report.
