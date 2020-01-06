A 19-year-old Danville woman has been charged in connection with the Christmas Day shooting of a 22-year-old man in what police describe as a "domestic-related incident."
Zacya S. Joyette was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding on Dec. 31 without incident, Danville police report.
Police responded to a 911 call for a gunshot victim at the 700 block of Grove Avenue around 1:45 p.m. on Christmas Day, and the man was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm that was not life threatening, police reported.
Joyette was initially held in the Danville City Jail, but has since been released on a $5,000 bond, Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul confirmed.
