A 19-year-old Danville woman has been charged in connection with the Christmas Day shooting of a 22-year-old man in what police describe as a "domestic-related incident." 

Zacya S. Joyette was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding on Dec. 31 without incident, Danville police report. 

Police responded to a 911 call for a gunshot victim at the 700 block of Grove Avenue around 1:45 p.m. on Christmas Day, and the man was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm that was not life threatening, police reported.

Joyette was initially held in the Danville City Jail, but has since been released on a $5,000 bond, Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul confirmed. 

Breaking & daily news emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments