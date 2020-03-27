A local veterinary is responding to the current health crisis by opening up its pet hotel for people immediately affected by the coronavirus.
“We haven’t found the need yet ... but we don’t want people affected by the virus to worry about their pets,” said Dr. Jeff Smith, owner of Danville Family Vet.
He said he watched a news report about Italy where health care workers were working around the clock and were unable to go home to care for their pets. Also people who were sick had no one to take care of their pets, so workers in hazmat suits were going to pick the animals up.
“Hopefully, we won’t get to this point, but if health care workers, first responders and people who are sick have a need, we don’t want them to worry,” he said.
If the time comes that people immediately affected by the virus need a place for their pets, Smith said they should call Danville Family Vet and work out the particulars.
“Everyone is different,” he said. “Of course, the pets will need to be vaccinated. They will be able to bring their toys and blankets, and the pets will receive a complimentary bath.”
The boarding of the animals will be free, although there will be charges for any other services, such as vaccinations.
“If people need us, we will be here until the crisis is over,” he said. “We have 23 people on our staff. We appreciate the efforts and time the first responders and medical profession are putting in and we want to back them up any way we can.”
Danville Family Vet is located at 280 Piney Forest Road and the number is (434) 836-2499.
