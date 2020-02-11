Power has been restored to all Danville Utilities customers in the area of Westover, officials report.
Two bad lightning arresters, which are the insulation used to protect the system from lightning, left over 3,500 Danville Utilities customers without power on Monday afternoon.
On Monday evening, the city switched about two-thirds of the customers to another substation. That left about 1,200 customers in the dark in the areas of Westover Drive from Woodlawn to the city limits, Riverside Drive from Spring Avenue to the city limits, and Berry Hill Road, Vandola Road, Moorefield Bridge Road, and Meadowview Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.