Power has been restored to all Danville Utilities customers in the area of Westover, officials report.

Two bad lightning arresters, which are the insulation used to protect the system from lightning, left over 3,500 Danville Utilities customers without power on Monday afternoon.

On Monday evening, the city switched about two-thirds of the customers to another substation. That left about 1,200 customers in the dark in the areas of Westover Drive from Woodlawn to the city limits, Riverside Drive from Spring Avenue to the city limits, and Berry Hill Road, Vandola Road, Moorefield Bridge Road, and Meadowview Ave.

Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.

