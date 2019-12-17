Danville will receive $34,281 in federal money for forensic 3D laser-scanning technology for the city's police department. 

"This tool allows us to capture a crime scene with exact measurements and images for forensic analysis to provide prosecutors, judges and juries the ability to virtually place themselves at the crime scene in order to assess and more fully understand what occurred," Danville Police Chief Scott Booth wrote in a letter to Danville City Council. 

Council members voted 7-0 during its meeting Tuesday night to amend the city's budget in order to accept the money from the U.S. Department of Justice 2019 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program.  

—John R. Crane

