A 17-year-old male from Danville has been arrested in connection with a February double homicide in Halifax County, the Virginia State Police reports.
He is the second suspect to be arrested in the slayings of Ntombo Joel Bianda, 21, of Alexandria, and Ayanna Munne Maertens Griffin, 19, of Germantown, Maryland, who were found dead with gunshot wounds in the median of U.S. 58 in Halifax County at about 3 a.m. on Feb. 8.
The first suspect, Mohamed A. Aly, 18, of Alexandria, was arrested a few days after the slayings and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
The teenager, who is not being named because he is a juvenile, is charged in Halifax County with one count of obstruction of justice and one count of accessory after the fact.
Authorities are still investigating. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Virginia State Police at (434) 352-7128, #77 on a cellphone or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
