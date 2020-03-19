A teacher at a Head Start facility for low-income children in Danville is accused of using a ruler to hit a child at the school, court records show.
Karen Tucker, 54, of Danville, is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery in the Danville Juvenile & Domestic relations court in relation to the accusation.
She is employed as a teacher at Community Improvement Council Head Start at 540 Holbrook St., part of a federal preschool program for infants and children up to 5 years old.
According to a criminal complaint filed on March 16, Tucker walked into a classroom at the facility and after speaking with a child, struck them multiple times.
"Tucker is seen on video going into a classroom picking up a ruler," detective K.G. Fraser wrote in the complaint, "and after speaking with a child strikes the child on the hands and head."
Reached at her Robinhood Drive home for comment, Tucker refused to speak without her lawyer present.
"I don't wish to talk about the case without my lawyer," she said. "I'm very sorry for what has happened, and I'm asking for forgiveness."
Executive Head Start Director Tara K. Martin, asked via email whether Tucker was still employed at the facility, replied that she could not discuss personnel matters.
"Ensuring the safety and security of our students of our students is the top priority for the CIC- Head Start, and we will continue to cooperate with authorities during this process," Martin wrote. "Because this is an ongoing legal matter, CIC- Head Start will not comment further at this time."
Police are also investigating social media threats made against Tucker, department spokesman Lt. Richard Chivvis confirmed.
"We will be investigating some threats that involve physical harm," he said.
