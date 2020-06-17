Danville teacher charged with striking child with ruler pleads no contest; sentencing scheduled for July

A former teacher at a Head Start facility for low-income children in Danville pleaded no contest to using a ruler to hit a child at the school in March.
Karen Tucker, 54, of Danville, is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. She made the plea in Danville Juvenile & Domestic Court on Wednesday morning. The charge can bring up to a year of jail time, according to Virginia law.
A no contest plea essentially means the defendant accepts their conviction without admitting guilt of the crime.
During a short hearing on Wednesday, Bo Palmore, an assistant commonwealth's attorney at the Danville office, summarized the incident, which took place on March 16. Palmore said security footage captured Tucker grabbing a ruler, walking across the room toward a 4-year-old, leaning over and striking the child several times on the hand and then on the head.
"Tucker is seen on video going into a classroom picking up a ruler," detective K.G. Fraser wrote in the complaint back in March, "and after speaking with a child strikes the child on the hands and head."
Tucker was a teacher at Community Improvement Council Head Start, which is part of a federal preschool program for infants and children up to 5 years old.
Tara Martin, executive director of Community Improvement Council Head Start, confirmed on Wednesday that Tucker was "no longer an employee." When asked if it was because of the incident, Martin declined to answer.
The sentencing is scheduled for July 7 in Danville Juvenile & Domestic Court. Both Palmore and Tucker’s attorney said on Wednesday they are waiting until the sentencing in July to show any evidence. Palmore will show the video of the incident and attorney Darren Haley will call character witnesses.
Richard Chivvis, a spokesman for the Danville Police Department, had previously told the Register & Bee that social media threats had surfaced against Tucker following the incident. Paul Deel, another spokesman, said Wednesday that there is no new information regarding the threats.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.