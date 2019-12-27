The Danville Police Department is seeking 26-year-old James Smith, of Danville, who is wanted for several charges — abduction, robbery, theft of a motor vehicle and violation of a protective order — that occurred in what is described as a domestic incident early Friday.
Around 6:40 a.m. Friday, Smith is suspected of forcing a woman to drive him in her vehicle to a certain location, where she was able to escape unharmed and get a bystander to call 911, said police spokesman Lt. Richard Chivvis.
He is charged with robbery, police report, because he stole the woman's cellphone. Police recovered her car.
There is no indication that Smith is armed or a danger to anyone else, Chivvis said.
Detectives have exhausted their immediate methods of finding for Smith and are now asking for the public's help in locating him. Anyone with information can call (434) 793-0000 or use the CARE app.
