YANCEYVILLE, N.C. — A Danville man once denied bond over his connection with the fatal shooting at Lucky’s bar last month was released on bond Sunday, according to court documents.
Damon Dewayne Lee, 42, is charged with second-degree murder in the March 11 shooting death of Keith Hayes, also of Danville, at the Providence, North Carolina, bar.
He was released late Sunday morning on a $1 million secured bond, which means someone paid a bail bondsman a portion of that amount to gain his freedom. The full amount must be paid if Lee misses any of his court dates.
His release comes more than a month after Caswell County Superior Court Judge Christopher Freeman rejected the idea of freeing Lee.
“I find you to be both a danger to the community and a flight risk,” Freeman said to the Lee, who was present through a video screen in that March 25 bond hearing.
Lee’s defense attorney, Theresa Pressley, refused to comment on the weekend release when reached by phone Monday afternoon.
Debbie Gibson, a legal assistant at the Rockingham/Caswell County District Attorney’s Office, also wouldn’t answer any questions.
“We don’t comment on pending cases,” she said.
Lee could not be reached at the contact number listed on court documents.
Witness testimony, transcripts from multiple 911 calls and a brief summary presented by defense attorneys during the March 25 bond hearing indicate a violent brawl broke out on the night in question when a man hit a woman in the face.
At some point, Hayes fired a shot into the air. Shortly after that, Lee exited the building, retrieved his firearm out of his car and re-entered the club. The suspect then shot Hayes in the chest, according to attorneys and witnesses.
Hayes was pointing his gun at a bouncer when Lee took the shot, defense attorneys said.
The prosecutor disputed that evidence by saying Hayes’ firearm was holstered in his pocket when authorities arrived.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
