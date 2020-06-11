Danville superintendent resigns 'to pursue other challenges'; will still be paid a year's salary per contract

Danville Public Schools announced the resignation Superintendent Stanley Jones on Thursday evening after a special called meeting but provided no details on the reason for his departure.

His last day will be June 30.

Jones took the position in Danville in July 2015 after a post as superintendent of King and Queen County.

Per his contract, Jones will be paid a year's salary of $175,000. In addition, he'll receive $8,750 in deferred compensation, $7,200 in car allowance and health insurance for 12 months, according to the news release.

“It has been my privilege and pleasure to serve as superintendent,” Jones wrote in the email statement. “We have excellent staff and great students. I will miss working with them every day. But the time has come for me to pursue other challenges, so it is with reluctance but great anticipation that I extend this resignation.”

Danville Public Schools will name an acting superintendent at a later time.