Last year, Danville experienced its lowest number of homicides since a gang war set off a trend of unusually high murder rates, shows an analysis by the Danville Register & Bee.
The city registered eight reported homicides in 2019, a 38.5% decrease from the 13 homicides in 2018. According to data from the Virginia State Police, this is the lowest number of homicides since 2015 — that year’s “Crime in Virginia” report listed Danville’s number of reported homicides as six.
The year with the highest number of killings since then was 2016, with a total of 16 slayings. This increase coincided with the three-way gang war that erupted throughout the city that year. In fact, nearly half of those homicides had some kind of street gang connection, where a member was involved or it happened specifically because of gang activity, police have confirmed.
The gang war ramped up after members of the Rollin’ 60s Crips and Milla Bloods formed a truce in the summer of 2016, according to federal court records. Since that peace had not been sanctioned by national Bloods leadership, a rival set of Bloods — the Billys — received the greenlight to assassinate the Milla’s leaders. This resulting war culminated with the shooting death of Christopher Lamont Motley on Aug. 20, 2016, in a botched ambush.
Alleged members of both groups are the focus of ongoing federal murder and racketeering cases. The Rollin’ 60s trial concluded late last year, with a guilty verdict for the gang’s accused leader, Marcus Jay Davis, and plea deals for seven of his co-defendants. Each defendant has yet to be sentenced.
The parallel federal trial for accused members of the Milla Bloods is set for later this year and also will focus on Motley’s death.
Since 2016, a total of 51 people have been killed mainly in shootings and knife attacks. Most of those killings — 40 — involved firearms.
Of the total number of homicides, 18 deaths are still under investigation and seven are the subject of ongoing court proceedings. Court proceedings in another 20 deaths have resulted in one or more convictions. In other cases, the suspect was either shot by police or committed suicide. One homicide was ruled by a grand jury as self defense.
Four homicide cases from last year — Caleb Morris, Melvin Smith, Kymon Haley and Xavier Carson — are still under investigation even though a suspect has been charged in each case, according to police.
The suspect charged in Smith’s death, Danville Police Department Lt. Richard Chivvis wrote in an email, still has not been apprehended.
“Lindsey Antonio Wilson — charged with Malicious Wounding and he is still at large,” Chivvis wrote.
Rakim La’Tae Knight, 29, was charged earlier this month in the shooting death of Haley on Aug. 3.
Traquon L. Allen, 18, was charged in November in connection to Carson’s death on Nov. 26.
Both Knight and Allen are currently being held in the Danville City Jail, with Knight’s trial set for March 10.
“We are continuing to work these homicide cases and would always ask the community to contact us with information,” Chivvis wrote. “Just one small clue may be that final piece of evidence necessary for us to bring charges.”
Avent is a reporter with the Danville Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 797-7983.
