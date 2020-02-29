With eight city schools serving as voting precincts, Danville Public Schools will close for students on Tuesday, school officials announced.
Tuesday — known as Super Tuesday due to the Democratic presidential primary in Virginia and numerous other states — will now be a teacher workday.
"Teacher workdays allow teachers and support staff the opportunity to catch up on work, attend meetings, continue to prepare for upcoming SOL's, and focus on any other work directly related and centered around curriculum," spokesperson Anne Moore-Sparks wrote in an email.
"This will also allow easy access, with no disruption to students, to the citizens of Danville who will participate in Super Tuesday," she wrote.
