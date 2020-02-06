1 p.m.
Danville safety officials report readying barricades along flood-prone streets in anticipation of flooding from heavy rains that have hit the region Thursday.
Officials also warn that the Dan River is projected to crest at midday Friday at 25.4 feet - the highest crest in two years. The river level in the city was at 9.3 feet, Danville officials report. The flood stage is 21 feet.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the city that is in effect until 5:45 p.m. today.
This story will be updated.
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Heavy rains sent waves of mud from a steep incline onto a section of Memorial Drive in Danville just before noon Thursday.
Public safety officials closed the section of road between Park Avenue and Primrose Place. It will remain closed until Friday out of fear that another mudslide might occur, officials report.
This story will be updated.
