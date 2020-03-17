City officials declared a state of emergency in Danville because they wanted to demonstrate to the community that they are taking the coronavirus seriously.
Besides enabling the city to have access to additional funding and resources from the state and federal government, it leaves Danville with "one less thing" it has to do during this time, Danville City Manager Ken Larking said Tuesday shortly after making the declaration.
"We wanted to take a proactive step so that's one less thing we have to do while we're in the throes of trying to respond to this emergency," he explained.
The declaration took effect noon Tuesday and will remain in place until April 7.
The access to additional state and federal funding could possibly help cover the need for overtime for emergency workers, for example, Larking said.
"There may be other needs that crops that weren't anticipated," Larking said.
The city has done extra cleaning and installed hand-sanitizer stations in city buildings, he added. That could possibly be covered, as well as other equipment or supplies that might need to be purchased during the emergency.
"We're keeping track of all our costs," he said.
The city also took other actions in conjunction with the declaration, including a temporary ban on disconnecting utilities for late payment during the state of emergency.
The Charles H. Harris Financial Service Center, where customers can pay their utility bills in person, remains open for business. The city, however, encourages customers to use payment methods that avoid face-to-face contact that do not involve coming into the center.
Customers can use online payment, payment by mail, the drive-thru window or the dropbox (during and after work hours, but no cash allowed).
Larking said, however, that customers still should try to get current on their utilities payments.
"At some point in the future, they'll be asked to catch up," he said.
Other actions taken by the city include:
Suspension of all business travel by city government employees, unless approved by the city manager's office;
City officials are looking at work-at-home options for certain employees and modifying leave rules to slow the virus's spread and ensure city workers are available to deliver services;
Social distancing for the workplace in city government, limiting the number of face-to-face meetings;
First responders and front-line employees are protecting themselves from exposure, including use of personal protective equipment;
Increased cleaning and disinfecting in the city's public buildings;
The Rubie B. Archie Library and indoor parks and recreation facilities will remain closed to the public;
Outdoor facilities including parks and the Riverwalk Trail will remain open.
Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey said he has asked crews to come in at different times to minimize close contact among employees. They usually all come in at 7 a.m., he said.
"They're coming in an hour apart so they can get out and in the field at different times," Grey said.
Utilities officials are also looking at splitting up office staff with similar duties and have them work at different locations.
Danville Utilities has about 150 employees, with about 80% in field-related jobs.
Also, only essential employees will be allowed at its operations center that manages the gas, electric and water systems.
"I haven't been over there in about two weeks," Grey said. "If I need anything, I'll call."
As for public works, officials are not having large meetings with employees. Hands-on training for employees is taking place with smaller groups of four or five, said Danville Public Works Director Rick Drazenovich.
"It's typical social distancing and reducing large groups gathering," Drazenovich said. "We're trying to adhere to CDC guidelines and recommendations from the governor."
Public works has not changed its operations, except internally. A few employees have been shifted to extra work cleaning and sanitizing high-traffic areas, Drazenovich said, adding that public works has about 180 employees.
One small change is having customers pick up yard waste bags outside instead of inside the Public Works building.
"It keeps the office staff from being exposed to so much contact," he said.
As for modifying leave rules for city employees, Larking said Danville is implementing 14 days of COVID-19 leave that can be used for workers who have been ordered to self-quarantine by their doctor or by the government, for example. It must be approved by their department heads.
Larking made the declaration after consultation with Mayor Alonzo Jones.
"We didn't want to be behind on things," Jones said. "We wanted to be pro-active."
