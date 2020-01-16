Authorities have confirmed that the suspects in a series of recent Danville robberies have been charged with the holdup of an ABC store in North Carolina.
The Caswell County Sheriff's Office reports charging John Wayne Burton, 32, Quintell Kamaile Saunders, 23, and Tyree Murphy, 20, all of Danville, in connection to an armed robbery Tuesday of the store in Yanceyville.
All three are already being held without bond in the Danville City Jail for their suspected suspected roles in the Tuesday night robberies at Charlie's Stop and Shop #2 on Westover Drive and the Astoria Hotel on Piney Forest Road in Danville.
Each man is charged with one count of robbery in Danville and with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon in Caswell County.
It was shortly after the robberies that a Pittsylvania County Sheriff's deputy spotted a vehicle linked to the Danville robberies as it was going through the city. Deputies stopped the car and arrested Burton and Saunders, with police later arresting Murphy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.