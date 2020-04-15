What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

Maclola Orozco wears protective gear as a precaution against the coronavirus as she restocks shelves at El Rancho grocery store in Dallas, Monday, April 13, 2020.

 LM Otero

The Danville Register & Bee wants to talk to grocery store employees about what it’s like to work each day during the coronavirus pandemic. We also want to talk to shoppers about their experiences in the stores at a time when social distancing is vital.

Email or call reporter Caleb Ayers at cayers@registerbee.com or (252) 883-7094 with your thoughts along with your name and phone number where we can reach you.

