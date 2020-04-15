Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...COLD TEMPERATURES AND LIGHT WINDS WILL RESULT IN AREAS OF FROST BY SUNRISE TOMORROW. * WHERE...HENRY, PITTSYLVANIA, HALIFAX AND CHARLOTTE COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&