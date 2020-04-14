Danville Regional Airport will get $69,000 in federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner announced Tuesday afternoon. 

The money is part of $309 million for airports across Virginia, which is a portion of $10 billion for the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program to provide relief for eligible airports in the U.S. affected by the pandemic. 

The funding will allow airports to meet needs including retaining workers, managing operation and maintenance and paying for cleaning supplies in the midst of financial challenges as a result of the virus, according to the news release.    

Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.

