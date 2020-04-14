Danville Regional Airport will get $69,000 in federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner announced Tuesday afternoon.
The money is part of $309 million for airports across Virginia, which is a portion of $10 billion for the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program to provide relief for eligible airports in the U.S. affected by the pandemic.
The funding will allow airports to meet needs including retaining workers, managing operation and maintenance and paying for cleaning supplies in the midst of financial challenges as a result of the virus, according to the news release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.