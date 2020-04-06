To reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus, Danville’s Public Works Department is implementing new measures for residents to follow to protect the city’s sanitation workers.
Rick Drazenovich, the director of public works, said residents are generating up to 20% more household garbage since the state's stay-at-home order was issued in March.
The department requests that all household garbage be bagged and placed in an automated rolling cart. Garbage in bags outside the cart will not be collected. In the event that a residence has more household garbage than can be contained in their cart, an additional 96-gallon cart can be bought by phone for $50 by calling public works at (434) 799-5245.
Additionally, the department requests that if somebody is sick in the home garbage be double bagged if it may be infectious.
The department also has seen an uptick in bulk debris as people begin spring cleaning, repair projects or perform extensive yard work.
All leaves and grass must be bagged. Tree trimmings will not be collected.
Other types of waste not accepted include tires, hazardous waste, bricks, blocks, stone, dirt, auto parts, human or animal waste, propane fuel tanks and hypodermic syringes.
Spring cleaning bulk debris will be limited to four pieces of furniture, such as mattresses or box springs, per week.
Contractor-generated construction or demolition debris will not be collected.
