Danville Public Schools has tentatively rescheduled its graduation ceremonies for mid-July as a result of the continued presence of Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order and the closure of Virginia schools.

Graduations for the division’s two high schools – Galileo Magnet High School and George Washington High School – will be held at the following locations and times:

• Galileo Magnet High: 7 p.m. July 10 in the George Washington High School Auditorium

• George Washington High: 7 p.m. July 11 at Averett University’s North Campus.

“While it is our desire to celebrate our graduating seniors, our challenge is not knowing what the future holds in regard to lifting the 'social distancing' requirement and the ban on 10 or more people in public places,” school division spokeswoman Anne Moore-Sparks wrote in an email.

Pittsylvania County announced similar July graduation dates for its four high schools earlier this week.

