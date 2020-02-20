Snow

As snow falls Thursday afternoon, 15-year-old Jackson Boles launches a snowball at his younger brother.

 Caleb Ayers/Register & Bee

After a brush with snowfall Thursday and the threat of refreezing overnight, Danville Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Central office administrators and staff and maintenance are asked to report at noon unless they wish to use a half-day of leave, according to Danville Public Schools. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments