City officials are preparing for possible snow and sleet forecast to begin falling Tuesday morning.

Danville is on the southern edge of a fast-moving storm system expected to bring winter’s first accumulation of snow to Virginia cities and counties outside the western mountains.

The city can anticipate a mixture of snow and sleet beginning at around 7 or 8 a.m., according to a news release from the city of Danville. The National Weather Service expects accumulation of about a half-inch or an inch in Danville before it melts on the streets with a rise in temperatures and changeover to rain.

“It is going to be light,” said Meteorologist Nick Fillo. “By the time we get to around lunchtime, it will have warmed up enough to where this will start to change over to rain.”

The storm’s timing and track could change, bringing more or less amounts than forecast, according to the city.

Areas west and north of Danville could get more snow and sleet than the city, with precipitation starting earlier.

The city is pre-treating main thoroughfares, bridges, and overpasses with brine due to the forecast. Brine is a mixture of water and salt. The water in the brine evaporates and leaves the salt behind, breaking the bond between the snow and the roadway and preventing it from freezing.

Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.

