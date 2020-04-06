The Danville Police Department reminded consumers on Monday to exercise caution when considering offers related to COVID-19. 

It is possible that fraudsters will use the pandemic as an opportunity to financially exploit others by offering nonexistent deals.

Possible scams include selling fake cures or advice; promoting fake shops or websites selling personal protective equipment; or soliciting charitable donations for those affected by COVID-19. 

People also might be contacted by fraudsters pretending to be doctors or from a hospital claiming to have treated a family member and demanding a payment. 

The department reiterated that any deal that sounds too good to be true is probably a scam, and no government entity will call or email to demand payment or banking and personal information. It is also best to not engage with scammers over the phone or through email. In those cases, hang up immediately and do not respond to the message, the police department reports. 

 

Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton. 

