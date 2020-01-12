Suspects

It was about 11:15 p.m. when police report two individuals came into Charlie’s Stop N Shop No. 2 at 1354 Westover Drive. One had a handgun and demanded money from the clerk, who was alone in the store, according to a Danville Police Department news release.

 Police photo

Authorities are searching for two suspects after a Saturday night robbery of a convenience store, Danville police report.

It was about 11:15 p.m. when police report two individuals came into Charlie’s Stop N Shop No. 2 at 1354 Westover Drive. One had a handgun and demanded money from the clerk, who was alone in the store, according to a Danville Police Department news release.

The suspects were wearing dark clothes, gloves and had their faces partially covered. Both were about 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 in height.

The pair ran away from the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. The clerk was not harmed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (434) 793-0000 or via the crime tips app CARE.

Breaking & daily news emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments