The Danville Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in a burglary that occured between 11 p.m. Christmas Eve and 3 a.m. Christmas Day.
Authorities identified the suspect as 31-year-old Cordero Carter after viewing the homeowner's surveillance system. Electronics and a firearm were taken from the home in the 100 block of Ficklen Avenue, police report.
“We want folks to help us locate him now… detectives have exhausted all immediate ways of trying to locate him," said police spokesman Lt. Richard Chivvis.
The residents of the home were not there when the burglary took place.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department with the CARE app or by calling (434) 793-0000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.