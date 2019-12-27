Cordero Carter

Police are searching for Cordero Carter wanted in a Danville burglary.

The Danville Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in a burglary that occured between 11 p.m. Christmas Eve and 3 a.m. Christmas Day. 

Authorities identified the suspect as 31-year-old Cordero Carter after viewing the homeowner's surveillance system. Electronics and a firearm were taken from the home in the 100 block of Ficklen Avenue, police report.

“We want folks to help us locate him now… detectives have exhausted all immediate ways of trying to locate him," said police spokesman Lt. Richard Chivvis. 

The residents of the home were not there when the burglary took place. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department with the CARE app or by calling (434) 793-0000.

