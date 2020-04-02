Authorities are searching for a Danville man they suspect fired shots at his girlfriend Wednesday night, the Danville Police Department reports.
Police are looking for 39-year-old Marcus Teon Holmes who has several outstanding firearms charges, police report.
Officers responded to a 911 call of shots being fired in the area of North Avenue and Claiborne Street just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.
The victim, police report, was found nearby uninjured.
"Evidence at the scene suggested Holmes fired several shots as the victim ran away," the news release stated.
Detectives charged the suspect with possession of a firearm by a felon, attempted malicious wounding and the reckless handling of a firearm.
Anyone with information on this incident or Holmes’ location should call police at (434) 793-0000 or use our crime tips app CARE.
