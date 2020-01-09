A Danville police officer talked a woman reported to be suicidal from jumping from a bridge spanning the Dan River on Thursday morning.

At 7:21 a.m., an officer was driving across the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge when he spotted a woman displaying "signs of mental distress," the department reports. 

An 18-year-old woman was threatening to jump into the Dan River below. The officer and a counselor in training with Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services who happened to be passing by talked the woman into getting help and off the bridge. They had talked for 30 minutes before she agreed not to jump, police report. 

The bridge, having been closed to traffic during the incident, was reopened shortly before 8 a.m. The female was transported to Sovah Health-Danville, where she continues to be evaluated, police report. 

Avent is a reporter with the Danville Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 797-7983.

