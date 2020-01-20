3:30 p.m.
The police officer struck by a hearse received non life-threatening injuries and is still being evaluated at the hospital, Danville Police Department reports.
He has been identified as Officer Andrew Eanes and had stopped his police SUV to block southbound traffic, police report. It was as he stepped onto the street to come to attention as the funeral procession passed that he was hit, along with the driver's side of his SUV.
The driver of the hearse, Tyrell L. Payne, 35, was charged with failure to maintain proper control of a vehicle.
A hearse struck and injured a Danville police officer directing traffic for a funeral procession Monday afternoon, authorities report.
The incident happened at 1:13 p.m. on North Main Street as the hearse was turning into an entrance to Highland Burial Park, reports the Danville Life Saving Crew.
First responders report treating the officer, who was standing near a parked police SUV that was also struck, and transporting the officer to Sovah Health-Danville.
The police officer's condition could not be verified.
This story will be updated.
