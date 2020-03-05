A tight-lipped Danville Police Department has released very little information about the person arrested in connection with a Wednesday-morning homicide.
In fact, the five-sentence statement about the arrest noted only that the person was "involved" in the shooting death of Melvin Wayne Smith, 40, and is being held on "unrelated charges."
Smith was found with multiple gunshots on the lawn of his 337 Summit Road home and pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday. Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots — emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene at 6:40 a.m. — and saw a car drive off.
Police soon noted the shooting "was not a random act," but provided no more information.
The most recent statement, released Thursday afternoon, does not say when the person was arrested. It does, however, note that the city police department worked with other law enforcement agencies on the case late into Wednesday night.
"We appreciate the commitment from these partner agencies and the cooperation we continue to receive from the public during this investigation, it states.
The individual will be named once police "make charges related to the homicide," according to the recent statement.
The case is still an ongoing investigation and continues to develop.
