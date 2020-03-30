Danville police are looking for the suspect of a Sunday morning shooting that damaged property.

Lamark K. Davis, 30, of Danville, is accused of firing a gun along the 1200 block of North Main Street at 11 a.m. on Sunday. A car and a business sustained damage from the gunfire, police report. No one was injured.

Police report responding to the area after a call of shots fires and identified Davis as the suspect.

Pending against Davis are charges of shooting from a vehicle, discharging a firearm at a building and discharging a firearm in a public place.

Anyone with information is asked to call (434) 793-0000 or use the police department tips app CARE.

Recommended for you

Load comments