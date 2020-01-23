Overall crime in Danville dropped last year, Police Chief Scott Booth announced during a news conference held Thursday in the Danville Municipal Building.
"We feel what we're doing now is working for our community," said Booth.
Booth went on to speak at length about the successes of the department, particularly last year's drop in violent crime as compared to 2018. A presentation displayed on television screens to the left and right of his podium showed numerous charts, graphs and percentages relating to the city's decrease in crime.
He noted that 2019 had a 27% drop in the number of homicides — 8 in 2019, compared to 11 in 2018; a 44% decrease in the number of forcible sex offenses — 25 in 2019, and 45 in 2018; and a 62% decrease in the number of robberies, 22 in 2019 and 60 in 2018.
Booth also discussed the department's 2019 clearance rates — the total number of crimes solved and a person charged — when compared to the national clearance rate reported by the FBI, showing that the city's rate for last year is leagues above the national average in some categories. For example, in the category of burglaries solved last year (182), the department logged a 28.7% rate compared to the national rate of 13.9%.
"We're almost double the national average with burglary," he said.
Booth explained that he was proud of that number, because in his experience burglaries are generally more difficult to solve, mainly because the victim does not witness the crime. He went on to note that last year, the department cleared 75% of homicides, or six out of eight.
He attributed some of the decline in crime to tactics that involve looking at crime patterns, increased internal communications and accountability, and dividing the city into geographic zones of responsibility for department commanders. The tactic is known in law enforcement circles as the stratified policing model. An example of researching patterns would include identifying and addressing repeat calls for service in certain areas of the city. And by assigning different areas of geographic responsibility to commanders, the department increases accountability for solving the problems of certain areas.
"I think it's really working for us," he said.
The stratified model is implemented by studying a police organization through surveys, ride-alongs and interviews by experts. Those experts then offer suggestions on how to implement the model, and later they are given training.
Booth noted the help of two Radford University professors — the husband-and-wife team Rachel Santos and Roberto Santos — and how they partnered with the department to help implement the system. The duo not only helps departments implement the system, but they later evaluate its impact.
"This is a long-term partnership," Rachel Santos said after the news conference. "The goal is to make changes in the organization that are sustainable."
Booth ended the conference on the topic of community-based strategies. He mentioned programs and initiatives such as clergy patrol, the CARE app, and Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma (HEART) walks that have officers going door to door in communities just hit with a traumatizing crime. He stressed the importance of community engagement and that he would like to get better at it.
"With our community engagement and community outreach it's just the tip of the iceberg," he said. "We've got to get better with that."
