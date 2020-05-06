Danville police say it was a driver who pulled in front of an oncoming van that caused a wreck along Arnett Boulevard on Tuesday. The crash snarled area traffic for nearly an hour.
Malika Cunningham, 41, of Semora, North Carolina, who was driving a tan Toyota Camry, is charged with not having a driver’s license and failing to yield the right of way, police report.
She turned left turn onto Arnett Boulevard from Wendell Scott Drive and in front of an oncoming Xfinity van at 1:21 p.m. It was initially reported that Cunningham was making a right turn, but the accident report confirmed a left turn.
Stephen Leith, 37, of South Boston, who drove the Xfinity van, was northbound on Arnett Boulevard when he struck the driver’s side of the Camry before continuing forward and across the southbound lanes, down an embankment and into a wooded area.
Police charged Leith with driving under the influence of prescription drugs.
“There was enough probable cause that [the officer] found during the investigation to make that arrest,” Lt. Richard Chivvis said.
According to the accident report, Leith was cooperative at the scene, and Chivvis said he later submitted to a blood test. He was not booked into jail. Driving under the influence of drugs is a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Cunningham was transported to Sovah Health-Danville with minor injuries, police report. Leith sustained no reported injuries.
The layout of the intersection of Arnett Boulevard and Wendell Scott Drive has historically been troublesome for drivers, Chivvis said, though he noted it is not a "high-accident" location.
“That’s a tough intersection," he said. "That part of Arnett, we have had accidents there in the past."
