Danville Public Schools will receive slightly more than $3.2 million and Pittsylvania County Schools roughly $1.9 million through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was passed into law on March 27.
In all, the state’s public school system is slated to receive a total of $238.6 million, 90% of which is being passed onto the individual divisions to cover the costs of services resulting from the pandemic, according to a release by the Virginia Department of Education.
“The CARES Act funding will enable our schools to move forward with initiatives to address gaps and inequities that have been brought into clear focus as a result of COVID-19,” State Superintendent James Lane said in the release.
Ten percent of the monies allocated to Virginia’s education system will be used for statewide efforts to improve and expand distance learning by providing more access to technology.
Virginia schools have been closed since mid-March and will remain closed for the rest of the academic year.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
