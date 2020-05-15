The Danville and Pittsylvania County Federal Emergency Management Agency board on Friday announced available funding for food and shelter services in the area.
Under the CARES Act — Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security — Danville received $29,347 and Pittsylvania County was awarded $31,164, according to a news release. Additional funding, referred to as Phase 37, provided $20,584 for Danville and $21,859 for Pittsylvania County.
Nonprofit, faith and local government agencies that provide food and shelter may apply for these funds. Agencies need to submit an application request by emailing ray.jackson@uss.salvationarmy.org. The completed forms are due by May 25.
The "funds must be used to supplement food and shelter services and may not be used as seed money for new programs," the news release stated.
