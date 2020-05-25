Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Monday morning's data update by the Virginia Department of Health.
Danville now stands at 48 cases, up two from Sunday. Pittsylvania County added three new cases for a total of 35.
Across the state, there are 37,727 reported cases of the severe respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus — an increase of 1,483 from Sunday's report. That number includes 1,837 probable cases, meaning a patient shows symptoms of the disease and had contact with someone else who tested positive.
The death toll in Virginia is 1,208 as of Monday morning's update. The health department updates data by about 9 a.m. daily based on preliminary information received by 5 p.m. the previous day. State health officials have said in the past there's often a lag in reporting cases and deaths.
On Friday, the health department listed two new outbreaks in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District in what it calls congregate settings. Those are defined as places like daycare centers, churches, businesses, gyms, neighborhood streets and even private homes.
An outbreak is when there are two or more cases in a particular settings. However, for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, only three cases are associated with outbreaks, the health department reports. There are five cases of COVID-19 reported in health care workers, a number unchanged since early this month.
Friday's data report also included an additional death, marking the second fatality in the city. Pittsylvania County recorded a death in March.
Mecklenburg County in Southern Virginia has been hit hard by outbreaks at long-term care facilities. There are 205 reported COVID-19 cases there and 20 deaths.
Southside numbers
- Danville: 48
- Pittsylvania County: 35
- Halifax County: 29
- Mecklenburg County: 205
- Henry County: 77
- Martinsville: 24
