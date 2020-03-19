Danville Parks and Recreation will continue to provide services while its facilities are closed.
The Ruby B. Archie Public Library is offering curbside services and Danville Parks and Recreation staff has started hosting online classes through social media.
Library card holders can go online and at www.readdanvilleva.org and place as many as five materials on hold at a time. The materials will be compiled into an order and the patron will be notified once the items are ready for pickup, according to a news release from Danville Parks and Recreation.
Patrons can then go to the library at a designated time to pick up the materials in a drive-thru style line without having to leave their vehicles. Collected items will be disinfected and quarantined for 36 hours before being returned to the collection.
The library will also continue its readings of children's books online at 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
On the parks and recreation Facebook page and Instagram account, staff members are posting videos and sharing content to encourage the community to remain as active as possible, according to a news release from parks and recreation. Topics include health and wellness, children's health and education, family fun, senior programming and outdoor updates.
Parks and recreation's videos can be accessed by visiting www.facebook.com/danvilleparksandrecreation, searching PlayDanvilleVA on Instagram, or downloading the PlayDanvilleVA app on iTunes or Google Play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.