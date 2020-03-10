Danville City Council might consider a ban on discrimination based on a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.
City officials are exploring the possibility after Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation last week that allows localities to implement such a ban if they choose.
Mayor Alonzo Jones said city council will likely discuss the idea during a work session soon.
“We’ll look at it and we’ll discuss how council wants to pursue it as a whole,” Jones said Tuesday.
House Bill 696, which the governor approved March 4, allows localities to prohibit discrimination in housing, employment, public accommodations, credit and education on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. The law goes into effect July 1.
Liz Cervantes, co-founder of the LGBTQ group Collidescope in Danville, had nothing but praise for the new law.
“Isn’t it obvious that’s awesome?” Cervantes said. “That’s the direction we should be going in. It’s exactly what we need.”
The group’s board met Monday and decided, however, not to push the council to implement such a ban.
“We have not run into any roadblocks in Danville with discrimination of that kind,” Cervantes said.
Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, voted against the bill when it came before the House of Delegates on Feb. 6.
On Tuesday, Marshall said he opposed the legislation because carving too many categories into non-discrimination law could lead a judge in a lawsuit to tell a plaintiff claiming discrimination that they are not in one of those groups. That person could lose their case as a result, Marshall said.
“A judge could look at this and say, ‘your classification is not in this,’” he said.
People in those two classifications can already sue if they think they’re being discriminated against, he added.
Instead of adding more groups to the law, he added, let the judge determine during a case whether there was discrimination.
Currently, Danville’s policy on discrimination matches that of the federal and state governments, which forbids discrimination based on such reasons as race, color, religion, political affiliation, disability or any other characteristic protected by state or federal law, said Danville Human Resources Director Sara Weller.
“Every employer is held to these standards,” Weller said.
City Manager Ken Larking said he wouldn’t accept anyone being discriminated against for any reason.
“We will definitely follow state and federal law, but we might do more,” he said. “I would not tolerate discrimination against anyone at all, whether they’re in a protected class or in an unprotected class. Certainly, we value competency above all other things.”
City Councilman James Buckner said he was not sure whether council would talk about merely applying the ban within city government or to private employers in Danville as well.
“All I know is we’re going to discuss it,” Buckner said.
As for Collidescope, Cervantes said the group plans to keep building its community of allies and hold events in the month leading up to Pride Month in June.
“We’re not a political organization,” she said.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
