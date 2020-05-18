Caesars Entertainment could bring a casino resort to the former Dan River Inc. industrial complex at Schoolfield in Danville, city officials announced Monday afternoon.
City leaders are in negotiations with the Paradise, Nevada-based Caesars to be Danville’s casino operator.
If Danville City Council selects the company from among four candidates, Caesars would be expected to invest more than $400 million and create 1,300 jobs with competitive benefits packages and average pay between $35,000 and $47,000 annually, officials announced at the Schoolfield site.
The company has plans for up to 500 hotel rooms, a 35,000-square-foot conference center, a 2,500-seat live entertainment venue, restaurants and bars, 2,000 slot machines, 75 table games, 16 poker tables and a sportsbook.
The project is expected to be complete in 2023 and is anticipated to generate 900 construction jobs.
Caesars Entertainment’s resorts operate under Caesars, Harrah’s and Horseshoe brand names.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.