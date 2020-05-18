Danville

Casino operator betting on Danville's Schoolfield mill site says it would invest $400 million, bring 1,300 jobs

Caesars Entertainment could bring a casino resort to the former Dan River Inc. industrial complex at Schoolfield in Danville, city officials announced Monday afternoon.

City leaders are in negotiations with the Paradise, Nevada-based Caesars to be Danville’s casino operator.

If Danville City Council selects the company from among four candidates, Caesars would be expected to invest more than $400 million and create 1,300 jobs with competitive benefits packages and average pay between $35,000 and $47,000 annually, officials announced at the Schoolfield site.

The company has plans for up to 500 hotel rooms, a 35,000-square-foot conference center, a 2,500-seat live entertainment venue, restaurants and bars, 2,000 slot machines, 75 table games, 16 poker tables and a sportsbook.

The project is expected to be complete in 2023 and is anticipated to generate 900 construction jobs.

Caesars Entertainment’s resorts operate under Caesars, Harrah’s and Horseshoe brand names.

