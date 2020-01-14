Danville's administrative offices and other functions will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. 

The Municipal Building, all other administrative offices, and the Ruby B. Archie Public Library will be closed Monday and will re-open Tuesday. 

The James F. Ingram Justice Center (courthouse) will be closed Friday in observance of Robert E. Lee and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson Day, and closed again Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. 

In addition, Danville Transit will not operate Monday and will resume service Tuesday. 

Household trash and yard waste will be collected Monday as regularly scheduled. 

Danville Regional Airport will be open. 

Also, Danville Utilities workers will answer emergency calls and restore service as needed.  

—John R. Crane

