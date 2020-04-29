A Danville resident suffered injuries and a cat died in an early Wednesday morning house fire, the Danville Fire Department reports.
Police were first dispatched at about 2:15 a.m. to 129 Nelson Ave. in the northern part of the city after someone heard a person screaming for help, according to news release by Brian K. Alderson, a battalion chief with the Danville Fire Department.
Police officers arrived and found the resident on the front porch "calling out for help," Anderson reported. Officers moved the occupant off the porch to a safer spot and checked the house but did not try to go in due to smoke and heat. That's when police called for the fire department to respond.
The occupant had burns to the hands, feet, chest and experienced smoke inhalation, according to Alderson. He was taken to Sovah Health-Danville for treatment.
Minutes later, firefighters arrived at the one-story home to find heavy smoke inside from fire in the living room, which was quickly extinguished. The occupant had told crews a cat was still inside. Firefighters searched and found the cat, brought it outside and started resuscitation efforts, Anderson reported. However, the cat did not survive.
While the fire was contained to the living room, smoke and heat damaged the rest of the home. Repairs must be made before the home is livable again.
The cause was ruled to be careless smoking, Alderson reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.