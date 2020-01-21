The Danville police officer struck and injured by a hearse in a funeral procession traveling along North Main Street on Monday has been released from the hospital.
Officer Andrew Eanes had just stepped out of his patrol SUV to block traffic and stand at attention for the procession as it turned into Highland Burial Park when struck, police report.
Eanes, taken to Sovah Health-Danville and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, was released the same day.
"Eanes was released from the hospital [Monday] and was very fortunate that he suffered no major injury," police spokesman Lt. Richard Chivvis wrote in an email.
The officer had complained of pain in his legs shortly after the incident, police initially reported.
"He is sore, but that is the extent of the damage," Chivvis wrote.
Hearse driver Tyrell L. Payne, of D.L. McLaughlin Funeral Home in Danville, was charged with failure to maintain control of his vehicle. He was not injured.
The patrol SUV, a 2017 Chevy Tahoe, and the hearse, a 2016 Lincoln model, each sustained $5,000 worth of damage and had to be towed from the scene, according to the police crash report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.