Hearse hits officer

Police officers and firefighters surround a hearse and the struck police SUV while near an entrance to Highland Burial Park along North Main Street on Monday afternoon. The hearse also struck a police officer who was directing traffic, authorities report. The officer was transported to Sovah Health-Danville, according to the Danville Life Saving Crew.

 John R. Crane/Register & Bee

The Danville police officer struck and injured by a hearse in a funeral procession traveling along North Main Street on Monday has been released from the hospital.

Officer Andrew Eanes had just stepped out of his patrol SUV to block traffic and stand at attention for the procession as it turned into Highland Burial Park when struck, police report.

Eanes, taken to Sovah Health-Danville and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, was released the same day. 

"Eanes was released from the hospital [Monday] and was very fortunate that he suffered no major injury," police spokesman Lt. Richard Chivvis wrote in an email. 

The officer had complained of pain in his legs shortly after the incident, police initially reported. 

"He is sore, but that is the extent of the damage," Chivvis wrote.

Hearse driver Tyrell L. Payne, of D.L. McLaughlin Funeral Home in Danville, was charged with failure to maintain control of his vehicle. He was not injured.

The patrol SUV, a 2017 Chevy Tahoe, and the hearse, a 2016 Lincoln model, each sustained $5,000 worth of damage and had to be towed from the scene, according to the police crash report.

Breaking & daily news emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

—Quashon Avent

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments