The city of Danville is one of 22 finalists for the 2020 All-America City award from the nonprofit National Civic League, based in New York, New York.
The contest this year is focused on local efforts to create a healthy community, especially for those that had been in poor health conditions.
The city highlighted three programs in its application: FIT Mobile, a collaboration between several organizations that offers on-site fitness and nutrition classes; the Danville Youth Health Equity Leadership Institute, which helps students complete high school on time with post-graduation plans; and the Community Health Worker initiative, which supplies individual care for people who are non-compliant in taking care of their chronic illnesses.
“We know how hard we have worked to ‘reimagine’ our city not only economically but in all areas, including the health and well-being of everyone in our city,” Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said in a statement. “This award process is allowing us to demonstrate the merits of our work to the nation.”
In June, each of the 22 finalists will send a team of residents, government representatives, business leaders and others to do presentations and workshops for a three-day period. Awards will be given to 10 of the cities.
The city of Roanoke is also one of the finalists.
