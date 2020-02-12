A Danville man will serve 20 years in prison for the 2018 drug-related death of his infant daughter.
Eugene D. Chandler Jr., 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday morning in Danville Circuit Court to charges of second-degree murder, child abuse and two counts of distribution of narcotics.
Two-month-old Marleigh Rain Chandler died Nov. 24, 2018, the night someone flagged down a police officer on Maple Grove Avenue to help with a baby who was not breathing, a circuit court search warrant states.
An autopsy by the Western District Office of the Chief Medical Examiner lists the infant’s cause of death as “an acute heroin and cocaine intoxication in a setting of co- sleeping.”
Co-defendant Shaleigh M. Brumfield, 27, is charged with felony homicide and abuse and neglect of a child. Her case is set for trial March 4 at 9 a.m.
