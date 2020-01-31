A Danville man is suspected of a month-long series of robberies at more than a dozen gas stations and stores throughout Virginia and North Carolina, police report.
At about 7 p.m. Thursday, officers from the Reidsville Police Department in North Carolina responded to a call about a robbery at a Food Lion on U.S. 29. Officers report searching the area and eventually finding a "suspicious vehicle."
Soon, police report, officers found a suspect — Larry Wayne Inge, 38.
A quick search revealed items that matched video footage from previous robberies, mainly distinctive clothing and a bag was used to carry money. Police later compared the clothing of the man in the video to what Inge had with him during the arrest and determined that they were the same person, according to a search warrant filed in Danville Circuit Court.
"A comparison of his clothing indicated the suspect was the same individual," detective Sgt. J.A. Pulley wrote in the warrant. "A large sum of US currency in a bag matching that seen in the robbery videos was found with the discarded clothing."
In addition, investigators found Inge's I.D., which listed a residence in Danville.
"During our interviews he revealed that he lived in Danville," Reidsville Police spokeswoman Sarah Hardin said.
After the arrest, investigators from Reidsville and Danville searched his apartment on Kentuck Road.
Inge has been charged with multiple counts of robbery for his suspected involvement in the robberies of Love’s Travel Stop and the Quality Mart, both in Reidsville.
Police report that he is a suspect in 16 robberies of gas stations and Food Lion stores throughout Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem as well as throughout Virginia.
He is being held in the Rockingham County Jail on a $500,000 bond, police report.
